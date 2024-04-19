Abington, New York State Police police investigating death of missing Hanson woman

State police in New York and Abington police are investigating the death of Massachusetts who went missing last month.

The remains of 40-year-old Fae Morgana Barbone were found by State Forest Ranger along a wooded area of the Taconic Trail in Petersburgh, New York on April 15, Abington police said Friday.

Barbone, a Hanson resident, was reported missing to Abington police on March 9.

“New York State Police is working closely with the Abington Police Department (MA) on this investigation. Fae’s cause of death is pending autopsy results and does not appear suspicious at this time,” Abington police stated.

