‘Spread goodwill’: City to mark One Boston Day with acts of kindness

BOSTON — Local residents are being urged to come together, be kind to each other and to volunteer to mark One Boston Day on April 15.

This year, One Boston Day falls on the same day as the Boston Marathon. The annual event honors the victims, survivors, and first responders of the 2013 Boston Marathon bombings.

Mayor Michelle Wu is encouraging acts of kindness on Monday, April 15, and for people to take part in volunteer opportunities throughout the weekend leading up to it.

“One Boston Day brings our whole community together to take care of each other and spread goodwill,” Wu said in a statement. “This year, I urge Bostonians to consider volunteering or carrying out a small act of kindness—whether joining a neighborhood cleanup, buying coffee for the person behind you, or sharing gratitude with our first responders along the Boston Marathon route.”

City of Boston departments and workers will again this year be hosting service projects for people to give back to their communities throughout the weekend leading up to One Boston Day.

The Mayor’s Office of Civic Organizing is facilitating a neighborhood cleanup for youth and families on Saturday, April 13 in Franklin Park starting at 10 a.m.

“One Boston Day reminds us of the spirit of our city that is shaped by people who stand up and take action when help is needed,” Bill Richard, founder of the Martin Richard Foundation, said in a statement. “Marathon weekend, the unofficial start of spring in Boston, adds to this very special day of hope in our collective care for one another.”

Boston Marathon A volunteer offers a high-five to a runner during the 126th Boston Marathon, Monday, April 18, 2022, in Hopkinton, Mass. (AP Photo/Mary Schwalm) (Mary Schwalm/AP)

Community organizations hosting a One Boston Day volunteer event can submit their event details using the form on boston.gov/one-boston. The city will help publicize events hosted by community groups and residents on this site.

The public can also join in the spirit of kindness by donating much-needed blood that will help save lives, according to Audrey Epstein Reny, founder of The Gillian Reny Stepping Strong Center at Brigham and Women’s Hospital, who survived the 2013 bombings.

“After my family and I survived traumatic injuries in the aftermath of the Boston Marathon bombings, we learned that traumatic injury is the leading cause of death for people under 44 years old and blood loss is the leading factor,” Epstein Reny said in a statement. “For the past ten years, our Stepping Strong Center mission has been to turn tragedy into hope for trauma survivors and make a significant impact on patients worldwide across the continuum of trauma care from prevention to treatment and rehabilitation.”

The Stepping Strong Center’s One Boston Day blood drive will be held in Kenmore Square on April 15 at the “One mile to the finish line mark.” For more information or to register to donate blood, visit this website.

The Stepping Strong Center will also be offering “Stop the Bleed” training to teach people how to stop life-threatening bleeding in an emergency, provide injury prevention resource materials, and allow the public to create cards for trauma patients.

125th Boston Marathon Volunteers put the finishing touches on the timing mat at the starting line of the 125th Boston Marathon, Monday, Oct. 11, 2021, in Hopkinton, Mass. (AP Photo/Mary Schwalm) (Mary Schwalm/AP)

For survivor Heather Abbott, the day will mark the city’s resilience in the aftermath of the attacks.

“On April 15, 2013 and the days that followed, the City united to help those injured at the Boston Marathon. For me, during this time, while there were feelings of fear, loss and sadness, there was also an intense sense of community that is forever etched in my heart,” said Abbott, CEO and founder of The Heather Abbott Foundation, which will host its tenth annual Marathon Monday watch party on April 15.

“I am reminded of that each year on One Boston Day when the City and people of Boston recognize the generosity and resilience displayed in 2013 and continue to pay it forward,” Abbott said. “It is my pleasure that the Heather Abbott Foundation is now one of the many organizations that benefit from this kindness.”

Local officials will also honor the day with a wreath-laying ceremony in the Back Bay on the morning of Monday, April 15.

“This year’s One Boston Day is especially meaningful, as April 15 will be the same day as the 128th running of the Boston Marathon presented by Bank of America,” Jack Fleming, president and chief executive officer of the Boston Athletic Association, said in a statement. “The marathon’s spirit will be felt throughout Greater Boston and will extend to all corners of the globe as runners from more than 120 nations participate in the event. On One Boston Day, we will unite, honor, and celebrate together.”

For more information about One Boston Day, including the 2024 Acts of Kindness Checklist, visit boston.gov/one-boston.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group