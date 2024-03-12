‘Small number’ of chickenpox cases identified at Roxbury migrant shelter in late February, DPH says

BOSTON — Health officials have taken precautions at one migrant overflow shelter after a few chickenpox cases were identified late last month, according to authorities.

A spokesperson for the Massachusetts Department of Public Health (DPH) says although there haven’t been any cases of varicella (chickenpox) at the Melnea Cass Recreation Complex overflow shelter congregate facility since March 1, there was a “small number” of positive cases identified in the days prior to that.

The spokesperson did not clarify a specific number or when exactly the first positive case was identified.

Officials say any positive cases were isolated with their family members at another location until they were no longer contagious. Similarly, skin checks on all children were performed and two vaccine clinics were held to vaccinate all persons exposed to the disease at the site on March 1 and March 3, according to the DPH.

“DPH reviewed all cleaning protocols at the site to continue to ensure prevention of disease at the site,” the spokesperson said. “DPH has been in close communication with both the Boston Public Schools and Boston Public Health Commission and kept them updated about the situation.”

Officials also want to reiterate that there is no current outbreak at the shelter.

For more information about chickenpox, click here.

No further information was immediately available.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group