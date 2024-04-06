Slice of heaven? Historic ‘Wedding Cake House’ is on the market in Kennebunk, Maine

KENNEBUNK, Maine — It may be the tastiest current real estate listing in New England. The historic Wedding Cake House in Kennebunk, Maine is now on the market, with an asking price of $2.65 million.

The home was built in 1825, and its eye-catching Gothic style has attracted photographers for generations. This property sits on more than 2 acres and has 300 feet of water frontage on the Kennebunk River.

The property, on Summer Street in Kennebunk, has eight bedrooms and 7 full bathrooms along with a barn and carriage house.

The Portland Press Herald reports the owners decided to sell the property after an unsuccessful attempt to turn the home into an inn and events venue.

The home is listed by Nahan McCabe of Pack Maynard & Associates Real Estate.

McCabe told the Press Herald that this is only the third time the house has been for sale in the past 200 years

