Shuttle buses replacing train service along entire Blue Line, MBTA says

BOSTON — Shuttle buses are replacing train service along the entire Blue Line on Friday morning, according to the MBTA.

In a post on X shortly before 8 a.m., the T said that buses were replacing trains between Wonderland station in Revere and Government Center station in Boston due to a track issue.

“Shuttles continue to replace service between Wonderland and Government Center due to a track issue,” an alert on the T’s website said.

The T didn’t say what the cause of the track issue was.

Riders were encouraged to use the SL3 bus between Logan Airport and South Station and the East Boston Fertty between Lewis Mall Wharf and Long Wharf.

There were no additional details immediately available.

Blue Line Update: Shuttles continue to replace service between Wonderland and Government Center. Personnel are on-scene working to restore service.



Use the SL3 Bus between Airport & South Station.



— MBTA (@MBTA) April 19, 2024

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

