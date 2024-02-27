Sheriff says possible ‘design flaw’ inside transport van allowed prisoner to escape on Mass. highway

WALTHAM, Mass. — A Massachusetts county sheriff believes a security design flaw allowed a prisoner to escape while being transported along Interstate 95 in Waltham on Monday.

Victor De Moura-Pereira, 20, of Framingham was being transported in a Plymouth County Sheriff’s Office Ford Transit Van at 6 p.m. when the vehicle was stuck in heavy traffic southbound on I-95 where crews were working to repair a pothole in the bridge deck.

In an update, Sheriff Joseph McDonald said Tuesday afternoon that Moura-Pereira “was able to exploit a design flaw inside the van to make his big break.”

“That individual was able to get that partition, as it were, manipulated and moved in such a way that they were able to physically squeeze themselves out of the passenger compartment of the vehicle and into the rear of the vehicle,” McDonald said. “Once Moura-Pereira, who was not locked to the walls, got himself into the back of the van and was able to pull the emergency cord to unlock the door and escape.”

Victor De Moura-Pereira, 20, of Framingham

Authorities say Moura-Pereirra was captured about 15 minutes after his escape and was taken into custody in the area of Second Avenue and Bear Hill Road in Waltham.

“I noticed immediately that he’s wearing handcuffs and I look a little more carefully and it’s like heavy-duty shackles and like a chain around his waist,” Sam, who had just gotten off work at the MSPCA Veterinary Hospital in Waltham, said of Moura-Pereira. “I think he was asking to get in my truck or get in my van, and I kind of just threw my hands up and was like ‘I’m not helping you man, I can’t help you, I can’t help you.’”

Moura-Pereira then asked for a cigarette and Sam says he gave him one, and then he saw the man hide by a dumpster in the parking lot.

Sam added that when he was far enough away, he was able to quietly call 911.

“I actually walked around to the other side of my truck and leaned in like pretending I’m grabbing something and just told my dad, there’s a dangerous dude next to me you know, I gotta go,” Sam explained

Moura-Pereirra was arrested Sunday by Framingham police in connection with a warrant and on multiple counts of assault and battery on an officer, according to Massachusetts State Police.

After his arraignment on new charges of resisting arrest and disorderly conduct, Moura-Pereira was picked up on an ICE detainer and processed in Burlington.

McDonald said his office has two vans, that share the same security system, which are used to move ICE detainees. They are both being taken out of service after the incident.

The incident remains under investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group