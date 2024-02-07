Shell casings found inside Arlington middle school prompts police investigation

ARLINGTON, Mass. — An Arlington middle school sheltered in place Wednesday morning after police say several shell casings were found in a staircase.

A staff member at the Gibbs School allegedly located two casings from a 9 mm handgun in the main stairwell around 9:30 a.m. and alerted the school resource officer.

Police immediately responded to the school and began investigating.

Students and faculty were asked to shelter in place out of an abundance of caution.

K-9 units searched the building and found no additional casings or weapons.

The shelter-in-place order was lifted at 12:05 p.m. Police say no threats were made to the school.

Students were dismissed at 1:20 p.m. due to a previously scheduled early release day.

An investigation into the shell casings remains ongoing.

Boston 25 News has reached out to the school district for comment.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

