Salem Police investigating after 3-year-old wandered out of daycare, found by mailman

SALEM, Mass. — Salem Police are investigating after a 3-year-old boy wandered out of a local daycare and took an unsupervised journey that spanned four blocks.

The child’s parents told Boston 25 News that their son Damian was found by a mail carrier near a gas station on busy Lafayette Street.

They said the mail carrier contacted the police who notified Salem Community Child Care on Congress Street.

The boy’s mother and father said they were then contacted by police who told them to get to Salem Hospital where their son was being checked out by doctors.

“The police, a doctor, and a pastor were waiting there. I felt like I was going to pass out,” said mother Martha Esquivel. “When we went into the room, I saw a lot of people there, and I just started crying. I found my son and he started crying… screaming mommy, mommy.”

Salem Police say criminal charges are possible after 3-year-old wandered out of daycare & onto busy streets without any staff noticing.

Martha Esquivel and Joel Espaillat said surveillance from the daycare shows their son not being watched for more than 30 minutes and repeatedly attempting to open a heavy side door.

“My son tried to open that heavy door 15 times. They didn’t notice. They were not supervising him,” said Esquivel.

The parents said they have yet to receive an explanation or an apology from Salem Community Child Care.

“They had multiple opportunities to stop it, and for some reason, they just weren’t paying attention and wasn’t doing their job,” said Espaillat.

Boston 25 News reached out to the daycare for comment and have not yet heard back.

Damien’s parents said they are eager to meet the mail carrier who found their son so they can express their gratitude.

“I’m so thankful that he was such a nice person to pay attention and call the police,” cried Esquivel. “He pretty much saved my son’s life.”

Salem Police said because a child is involved and criminal charges are possible the department isn’t releasing additional information at this time.

Boston 25 News reported on previous allegations of children being unattended at this same daycare back in 2018.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

