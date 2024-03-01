Roof collapses as raging fire tears through historic manor in Whitinsville

WHITINSVILLE, Mass. — The roof of a historic manor in Whitinsville, a village of Northbridge, collapsed as a raging fire tore through the massive building early Friday morning.

The five-alarm blaze consumed the Oakhurst Manor on Hill Street around 1 a.m., prompting a massive emergency response by fire departments from across the area.

Northbridge Fire Chief David White said it took crews four hours to bring the raging blaze under control.

“They’re always a challenge the way they’re constructed, White said. “There’s a lot of pockets a lot of open voids so it took a while to get the fire under control,” he added.

Seven people were inside the manor when the fire started. They were all able to get out safely.

The manor had been used as a residential and event space for artists, most recently purchased by a couple in October 2021.

All events that had been scheduled here today have been canceled.

First built in 1890, the estate was a family home until the 1970s, when it became a house of affirmation as a treatment center for priests with psychological and psychosexual problems.

Several different agencies responded to the scene including fire departments from Milford, Webster, Sutton, Hopkinton, and Grafton.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

