NH teen charged with DUI after crashing car into side of occupied house, police say

EXETER, N.H. — A New Hampshire teen is facing several charges after allegedly crashing a car into the side of a house while under the influence on Friday night.

Hermoine H.A. Porter, 18, of Epping, is charged with aggravated driving under the influence and reckless conduct, along with multiple motor vehicle violations.

Officers responding to the area of 88 Main Street just before 10 p.m. found a Honda Accord that had rolled over and crashed into the side of a home, according to Epping Police. Porter sustained minor injuries in the crash and was transported to Exeter Hospital for further evaluation. Officials say the Honda was not owned by Porter.

According to authorities, the home was occupied at the time of the crash, with one resident reportedly saying it felt like an earthquake. Another resident allegedly was upstairs when the car hit the side of the house and was unable to get to the first floor due to the damage it caused to the staircase. The residents were temporarily displaced from their home.

Police say that prior to the crash, an officer patrolling Epping Road spotted a Honda Accord traveling at a high rate of speed in a 30 mph zone and tried to stop it. The Honda allegedly swerved around another car into oncoming traffic while another vehicle was driving towards them. The officer reportedly lost sight of the Honda near Park Street.

Another resident on Main Street heard the crash and told police that two trees and a granite post were also destroyed on his property.

Personal recognizance bail was set for Porter. She will appear in Rockingham County Superior Court on November 30.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

