Rob Gronkowski named as Patriots’ Award recipient and Grand Marshal for 2024 Boston Marathon

BOSTON — Rob Gronkowski has been named as the Patriots’ Award recipient and Grand Marshal for the 2024 Boston Marathon, officials said Tuesday.

The former New England Patriots tight end, known for his athletic success, is also being honored for his generosity and dedication in helping the community, Boston Athletic Association Director of Development Nicole Juri said in a statement.

“We are honored to have Rob Gronkowski as part of our Boston Athletic Association’s long-standing traditions and celebrations this year. The work that he has done and continues to do for the Boston Community exemplifies what we look to recognize with our Patriots’ Award,” Juri said. “Having him also serve as Grand Marshal on race day will bring a lot of added joy and excitement for the thousands of spectators who will be lining the streets from Hopkinton to Boston.”

New England Patriots v Houston Texans HOUSTON, TX - DECEMBER 01: Rob Gronkowski #87 of the New England Patriots works out on the field before the game against the Houston Texans at Reliant Stadium on December 1, 2013 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Scott Halleran/Getty Images) (Scott Halleran/Getty Images)

The 2024 Patriots’ Award “is presented to a person or organization who is patriotic, philanthropic, and inspirational, and fosters goodwill and sportsmanship,” the Boston Athletic Association said in a statement. The Patriots’ Award further unifies the Boston Marathon with Patriots’ Day, the holiday on which the race has been held since 1897.

“Known for his impressive athletic achievements, Gronk’s impact on New England extends far beyond the football field,” the Boston Athletic Association statement said. “Along with his family, he founded the Gronk Nation Youth Foundation which is dedicated to inspiring youth to reach their maximum potential through sports, education, community, and fitness. The current project of the Foundation involves constructing Gronk Playground on the Charles River Esplanade.”

In a statement, Gronkowski said, “Giving back has always been a priority in my life. When I first got to New England, Mr. Kraft and the Patriots Foundation ingrained in the team the importance of giving back to the community that gives back to us. And this community has supported me throughout my entire career.”

“Now it’s time for me to give back to help set others up for their own journey, especially the youth,” Gronkowski said. “This is why the Gronk Playground project is close to my heart. My family and I are honored to be able to give kids an awesome new space to play in the city.”

Party time: Rob Gronkowski will have an official retirement party on Sept. 10. (Grant Halverson/Getty Images)

Gronkowski will be honored at the B.A.A. Gives Back Celebration presented by Bank of America on Saturday, April 13.

In his role as Grand Marshal, he will tour down the marathon course from Hopkinton to Boston in an All-Electric 2024 Honda Prologue delivering the trophy to the finish line ahead of the athletes on Monday, April 15.

Past recipients of the Patriots’ Award include:

Robert and Myra Kraft and the New England Patriots (2002)

Red Auerbach and the Red Auerbach Youth Foundation (2003)

Ron Burton and the Ron Burton Training Village (2004)

Boston Red Sox Foundation (2005)

Rick and Dick Hoyt (2006)

Joan Benoit Samuelson (2007)

Mike Andrews and the Jimmy Fund (2008)

Boston bartenders and philanthropists Eddie Doyle and Tommy Leonard (2009)

New England Patriot and three-time Super Bowl champion Tedy Bruschi (2010)

Carol Fulp, Senior Vice President of Brand Communications and Corporate Social Responsibility for John Hancock Financial Services (2011)

Boston Red Sox pitcher and active community philanthropist Tim Wakefield (2012)

Boston Marathon Shadow Run Founder, Lt. Colonel Rodney Freeman (2013)

One Fund Boston, Inc. (2014)

Thomas M. Menino Fund for Boston (2015)

Adrianne Haslet (2016)

Meb Keflezighi (2017)

David Fortier (2018)

Linda Driscoll, Dream Big! (2019)

Marty Walsh (2022)

David Ortiz (2023)

Past recipients of the Dick and Rick Hoyt Award:

Dick Hoyt (2021)

Chris Nickic (2022)

Adrianne Haslet (2023)

