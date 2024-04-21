Roaring fire breaks out at historic New Hampshire performance center

PLYMOUTH, NH — A roaring fire broke out at a historic New Hampshire theater and performance center Saturday night.

The New Hampshire State Fire Marshal’s Office was requested at the scene of the Flying Monkey in Plymouth after the venue caught fire, State Police told Boston 25 News.

Photos shared with Boston 25 News show a roaring blaze engulfing the historic building.

The venue hosted a show by Foreigners Journey featuring special guest Constantine Maroulis, according to the Flying Monkey’s calendar.

“The Flying Monkey has been at the heart of historic Plymouth, New Hampshire since it opened as the “New Plymouth Theater” back in the 1920′s as a vaudeville and silent film theatre,” the building’s website reads. “After years of closure and falling into disrepair, The Common Man family in New Hampshire purchased and carefully renovated the theater in 2010, re-launching it as The Flying Monkey Movie House & Performance Center.”

Boston 25 News has reached out to the State Fire Marshal’s Office and local police and fire to learn if anyone was injured in the fire.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

