Riding Raccoon: Unexpected guest spotted on Vermont ski lift

A raccoon was in a hurry to hit the slopes in Vermont.
On Wednesday, Sugarbush Ski Resort shared a video of a raccoon that had hitched a ride on the ski lift.
“It’s definitely not every day that you see a raccoon taking a scenic lift ride on Village Quad, so our incredible Lift Maintenance team welcomed their new furry friend & ensured that it unloaded the lift safely,” the ski resort wrote on social media.
POV: You made a new friend on the chairlift!😂🦝 It’s definitely not every day that you see a raccoon taking a scenic lift ride on Village Quad, so our incredible Lift Maintenance team welcomed their new furry friend & ensured that it unloaded the lift safely! pic.twitter.com/tZPLELtIWO— Sugarbush, Vermont (@Sugarbush_VT) March 13, 2024
No word on if the furry friend was hitting the black diamond trails.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.
Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.
Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW
©2024 Cox Media Group