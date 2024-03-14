Riding Raccoon: Unexpected guest spotted on Vermont ski lift

A raccoon was in a hurry to hit the slopes in Vermont.

On Wednesday, Sugarbush Ski Resort shared a video of a raccoon that had hitched a ride on the ski lift.

“It’s definitely not every day that you see a raccoon taking a scenic lift ride on Village Quad, so our incredible Lift Maintenance team welcomed their new furry friend & ensured that it unloaded the lift safely,” the ski resort wrote on social media.

POV: You made a new friend on the chairlift!😂🦝 It’s definitely not every day that you see a raccoon taking a scenic lift ride on Village Quad, so our incredible Lift Maintenance team welcomed their new furry friend & ensured that it unloaded the lift safely! pic.twitter.com/tZPLELtIWO — Sugarbush, Vermont (@Sugarbush_VT) March 13, 2024

No word on if the furry friend was hitting the black diamond trails.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

