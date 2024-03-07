Revolution MVP Carles Gil signs multi-year deal to stay in New England

BOSTON — New England Revolution captain and midfielder Carles Gil has signed a contract extension with an option that could keep him with the team for the next four seasons, through 2027.

Gil is the Revolutions leader and best player. He is also one of the best players in the league. The 31-year-old Spaniard won the 2021 Landon Donovan MLS ‘Most Valuable Player’ award and has been a three-time MLS All-Star.

Carles and his wife Maria call Boston home. They have lived in the Seaport since they moved here in 2019 and have a son Marco who was born in Boston.

In a one-on-one conversation with Boston 25 Sports Director Butch Stearns, Carles shared what it would mean to him to win a championship in Boston. “It would be incredible,” Gil told Stearns. “I’m looking that, we may win a trophy.”

Revolution President Brian Bilello appreciates how great a leader Gil is.

“It’s hard to get great players like that, that are also great people. Carles doesn’t just play well. He also gets every single Revolution player to play well,” said Bilello.

