Restaurant to-go cocktails is the latest pandemic-era policy set to expire

BOSTON — You couldn’t do much but you could at least take out drinks from your favorite restaurant.

When restaurant survival so depended on take-out dining the state even approved take-out alcohol.

“I could see people being bummed if it was gone,” said a Boston resident.

Take-out liquor may be gone because Monday, April 1 is the day in which the law comes up for renewal.

The legislature could let it expire, and make it permanent.

“It gives people the option to be able to safely consume alcohol at home and not have to worry about how they’re going to get home.”

In general, bars and restaurants support a renewal, but liquor stores do not.

Liquor stores would seem to have a potent argument against the take-out law and that would be price because while restaurants can send customers home with sealed units of alcohol, it won’t come cheap.

The law mandates take-out liquor to be at the same price as what a customer would pay for it if seated inside.

That can run as much as three to four times the wholesale price.

