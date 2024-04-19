Reports of man throwing puppies off bridge in Townsend unfounded, police say

TOWNSEND, Mass. — After a weekslong investigation, police say reports of animal cruelty Thursday night in Townsend are unfounded.

On April 12, officers received a report that a man was throwing puppies with white underbellies off the Amadon Family Bridge into the Willard Brook around 8:00 p.m., according to authorities.

Investigators say they searched the area in the immediate aftermath of the call and found no evidence to support that claim.

Townsend Police posted on social media about the alleged incident and many residents came forward with “valuable leads” as to the identity of the man on the bridge, according to officials.

Officers say they found the man and conducted a formal interview with him.

“Based on this interview and subsequent investigation, the Department has determined that no animals were harmed, and no crimes were committed,” Chief James Sartell said in a press release. “The investigation is considered closed.”

Chief Sartell would like to thank the officers involved for their professionalism and the residents in town who came forward with tips.

