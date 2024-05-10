Report of submerged car in water on North Shore prompts large emergency response

SAUGUS, Mass. — A team of divers was called up to the North Shore early Friday morning to assist in the search for a car that was reportedly submerged in the water, officials said.

The Cambridge Fire Dive Rescue Team responded to the water off Ballard Street in Saugus around midnight for an “extensive search,” according to the Cambridge Fire Department.

Video from the scene showed heavy police activity and a water search as crews scoured the area near Tom’s Bait & Tackle.

There were no additional details immediately available.

Boston 25 News has reached out to local law enforcement for more information.

