Report: Former Boston Celtics guard Rajon Rondo arrested on gun, drug charges

JACKSON COUNTY, Ind. — Former Boston Celtics point guard Rajon Rondo was reportedly arrested over the weekend on gun and drug charges.

The two-time NBA champion was arrested Sunday following a traffic stop in Indiana on charges including unlawful possession of a firearm, drug paraphernalia, and marijuana, WDRB-TV reported.

Rondo, 37, was pulled over for a traffic violation in Jackson County and a search of his vehicle ensued when a trooper smelled marijuana, according to the news outlet. That search allegedly led to the discovery of a “personal use” quantity of marijuana, as well as a firearm.

Indiana State Police Spokesman Stephen Wheeles told the TV station that Rondo was taken to the Jackson County Jail where he immediately posted bond.

Expand Autoplay Image 1 of 20 Phoenix Suns v Boston Celtics BOSTON, MA - JANUARY 9: Rajon Rondo #9 of the Boston Celtics runs around his teammate Kevin Garnett #5 with the ball against the Phoenix Suns during the game on January 9, 2013 at TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Jared Wickerham/Getty Images) (Jared Wickerham/Getty Images)

Rondo was selected by the Phoenix Suns in the 2006 NBA draft and traded to the Celtics in a draft-day deal.

The University of Kentucky product helped Boston capture its elusive 17th championship banner in 2008 after a winning drought that spanned more than 20 years.

In nine seasons with the Celtics, Rondo averaged 11 points per game, 7.9 assists, 4.7 rebounds, and 1.9 steals. He was named to four NBA All-Star teams during that time.

Rondo went on to win a second NBA title with the Los Angeles Lakers, while also playing for the Sacramento Kings, New Orleans Pelicans, Dallas Mavericks, Atlanta Hawks, and Cleveland Cavaliers during his 16-season run in the league.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group