Public’s help sought finding alleged jewelry thief who assaulted victim in Downtown Crossing

BOSTON — Authorities are searching for a suspect accused of armed robbery in Boston earlier this year.

According to police, on January 30 just before 3:30 p.m., a victim was robbed of his jewelry in the area of Washington Street and Bromfield Street in Downtown Crossing.

The victim reportedly told police the suspect hit him over the head with a blunt object before making off with the jewelry.

The suspect is described as wearing a black knit cap, black neck warmer, black vest, black hood, multi-colored long-sleeve shirt, ripped dark-colored jeans, and dark shoes.

Anyone with information is asked to contact District A-1 Detectives at (617) 343-4571.

BPD Community Alert: Detectives Assigned To District A-1 Seek The Public’s Assistance in Identifying The Following Individual In Relation To A Robbery In Downtown Crossing https://t.co/2eQjKwj1iz pic.twitter.com/V9aLcwdyDw — Boston Police Dept. (@bostonpolice) April 4, 2024

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

