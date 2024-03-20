Public’s help sought after video shows man hurling brick through window of Northboro police station

NORTHBORO, Mass. — Authorities are turning to the public for help identifying a man who was caught on video hurling a brick through a window of the Northboro Police Department on Wednesday morning.

Police said the suspect used the brick to shatter the window of the station’s training room around 6 a.m.

There were no reported injuries as a result of the incident.

Video shows man throwing brick through window of police station Source: Northboro Police Department

After the brick toss, the suspect ran from the station and headed east on Route 20 in the direction of Bartlett Street, according to police.

Anyone with information on the incident is urged to contact Northboro Detective Chris Buzzell at 508-393-1515.

An investigation is ongoing.

