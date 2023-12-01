Pro-Palestinian demonstrators make statement at Boston Common Tree Lighting

BOSTON — More than 100 pro-Palestinian demonstrators turned heads at Boston’s official Christmas tree lighting on Boston Common.

Thursday night’s demonstration came one night after pro-Palestinian protestors caused a ruckus in New York City near the iconic tree lighting in Rockefeller Center, resulting in seven arrests.

The protest in Boston remained peaceful and did not impact the festivities.

However, some attendees told Boston 25 News that they found it disruptive and did not agree with the presence of protestors at the event.

“It doesn’t have anything to do, one thing with another,” said Beatriz Maldonado. “This is not the place, and this is not the right time.”

Organizers said they felt it was appropriate to make a statement after Palestinian Christian leaders cancelled Christmas in Bethlehem, including all public celebrations.

“Bethlehem is the symbol of Christmas. It’s the symbol of Christ. It’s where Jesus was born. It has a lot of meaning,” said Fawaz Abusharkh with Boston Coalition for Palestine. “Some Grinch stole Christmas for everybody. Not just in Palestine.”

This year marked Boston’s 82nd annual tree lightning on Boston Common and the 52nd year that Nova Scotia gifted the tree to Bostonians.

The gifted tree serves as a token of thanks from the Canadian province for Boston’s help after a disaster during World War I back in 1917.

