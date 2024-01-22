The principal of a Fitchburg High School placed on paid leave amid investigation

FITCHBURG, Mass. — The principal of a public high school in Fitchburg has been placed on temporary paid administrative leave pending the outcome of an investigation

Goodrich Academy Principal Alexis Curry is currently on leave after officials say they are ‘conducting an independent, third-party investigation.’

“At this time, we are in the information gathering stage of the process,” said Fitchburg Public Schools Superintendent Jonathan Thompson in a letter to families. “In order to preserve the integrity of the investigation, we are not able to share any details.”

Thompson says students

“We will continue to provide the quality education and support Goodrich Academy is known for,” said Thompson.

Details surrounding the investigation remain unknown at this time.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

