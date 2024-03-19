‘As pricey as a big city’: Tiny Massachusetts town named most expensive in America

VINEYARD HAVEN, Mass. — A tiny town in Massachusetts has been named the most expensive place to live in the United States, according to a study.

LendingTree recently published, “As Pricey as a Big City: Home Values in America’s Most Expensive Towns,” which summarized findings from analysis of U.S. Census Bureau American Community Survey data to find the 50 U.S. micropolitan areas.

The study found that in terms of “raw dollars,” Vineyard Haven, a small community within Tisbury on the island of Martha’s Vineyard, is home to the “most expensive real estate in the U.S.”

The median home values in Vineyard Haven are $857,600, which equates to an average of 8.57 times higher than the median area household incomes, according to LendingTree.

Other data LendingTree shared on Vineyard Haven included:

Total population: 20,277 (All of Martha’s Vineyard)

Median household income: $77,392

Median home value: $857,600

Home value-to-income ratio: 11.08

Metro with comparable median home value: San Francisco

Median home value — comparable metro: $933,300

Median household income — comparable metro: $118,547

Home value-to-income ratio — comparable metro: 7.87

Jackson, Wyoming, Breckenridge, Colorado, Streamboat Spring, Colorado, and Hailey, Indiana, round out the top five towns in America with the highest median home values.

