Police searching for missing Nashua woman

NASHUA, N.H. — Authorities in New Hampshire are searching for a missing woman who was last seen on Monday.

31-year-old Micah Kindred is described as a 5′6″, 150lb light-skinned female with brown eyes and brown hair who occasionally wears glasses, according to Nashua Police.

She was last seen in Candia, New Hampshire and officials believed she may be traveling to Pennsylvania.

Kindred is reportedly driving a 2012 gray Honda Civic bearing New Hampshire registration 505 3652 and is known to stay in area motels.

Anyone with information about her whereabouts is asked to call Nashua Police at 603-594-3500.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

