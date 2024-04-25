Police: One person dead after fiery truck crash in Pelham, NH

PELHAM, NH — A black pickup Truck engulfed in flames after slamming into a tree on Mammoth Road in Pelham, New Hampshire, killing one person.

“I looked out the window and there was a truck crashed into a tree,” said Stephanie Breault who lives

Stephanie Breault was watching TV when she heard what sounded like a Mack truck crash. She says her dog started to bark and when she looked out she saw that pickup erupt into flames.

“At first it was just smoking and then a little bit of flames and then all of a sudden up to the tree… it was all fire,” she said.

Breault says neighbors and other drivers grabbed fire extinguishers and tried to put out the flames but they were too intense.

“A bunch of people running over with fire extinguishers but I don’t think it was going to help,” she said.

Pelham Police Chief confirms the driver of the black person Chevy Avalanche has died from injuries sustained in the crash. The victim is not being identified at this time.

No immediate update on whether any passengers were hurt.

Police and fire crews could be seen blocking the roadway with yellow caution tape. A blue tarp obscured a view of the crash from the roadway.

Police say the investigation into what caused the crash continues.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

