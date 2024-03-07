Police make several arrests during protest that shut down traffic near Boston’s South Station

BOSTON — Boston police officers and Massachusetts State Police troopers made several arrests during a protest that shut down traffic in Dewey Square near South Station on Thursday morning.

Jewish protestors and allies rallied to “perform disruptive civil disobedience” in the area of Summer Street and Atlantic Avenue, demanding that President Biden use his power to ensure a lasting ceasefire in Gaza and end the unconditional military aid to Israel.

“As long as Biden lends support to genocide, they will say, his administration will be unable to make its message heard or pursue other governing priorities,” the group If Not Now said in a statement. “On the morning of the State of the Union address, President Biden must hear that voters will not be pacified with meager humanitarian aid, temporary “pauses” in fighting, and equivocation. We demand an end to the flow of tax dollars for genocide. We demand a lasting ceasefire now.”

Protesters arrested outside South Station

Video captured by a Boston 25 News photographer showed law enforcement officers placing a number of the protesters in handcuffs and escorting them away from the area.

In a post on X shortly before 9 a.m., officials wrote, “Boston Police have made several arrests after today’s protest. Traffic has reopened.”

The names of those who were arrested weren’t immediately available and it wasn’t clear if they’ll face charges.

