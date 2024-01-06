Police investigating shooting in Pittsfield, New Hampshire, ask public to avoid area

PITTSFIELD, New Hampshire — Police are investigating a shooting on Main Street in Pittsfield, police said Saturday afternoon.

“Please avoid the area,” police said in a Facebook post.

It was immediately unclear if any injuries were reported.

Further details were not immediately available.

Pittsfield is a small town located east of Concord. The town’s population was 4,075 at the 2020 census.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

