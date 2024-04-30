Police identify man killed in weekend shooting in Mattapan

BOSTON — Police on Tuesday identified the man killed in a shooting in Boston’s Mattapan neighborhood over the weekend.

George Deeble, 42, of Dorchester, died following the shooting on Saturday morning, police said.

At about 4:44 a.m. Saturday, police responded to the area of Blue Hill Avenue and Fremont Street for reports of a person shot.

When officers arrived, they found Deeble suffering from life-threatening gunshot wounds, police said. He was taken by ambulance to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

The Boston Police Department’s Homicide Unit is investigating.

Anyone with information is strongly urged to call the Boston Police Homicide Unit at 617-343-4470.

Community members wishing to assist in this investigation anonymously can do so by calling the CrimeStoppers Tip Line at 1-800-494-TIPS or by texting the word “TIP” to CRIME (27463).

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

