Police: ‘Highly intoxicated’ man arrested for carrying gun at MBTA station near Boston parade

BOSTON — Authorities arrested a man on Sunday for allegedly carrying a handgun while drunk near the Boston St. Patrick’s Day parade.

According to Transit Police, an officer noticed the 26-year-old suspect while monitoring large crowds at Andrew Square Station for the St. Patrick’s Day festivities. Police say the man was “highly intoxicated” and had a handgun. It is unclear if the gun was loaded.

The man was arrested and transported to transit police headquarters for booking.

His name is not being released.

No further information was immediately available.

