Police: East Boston man brandishes knife, attacks victim with rock before robbing them

BOSTON — A suspect was arrested Tuesday, accused of assaulting and robbing a victim while brandishing a knife.

Lenin Esteban Rios Ramos, 36, of East Boston is charged with armed robbery, assault and battery with a dangerous weapon to wit shod foot, assault with a dangerous weapon to wit screwdriver and assault with a dangerous weapon to wit rock.

Officers responding to a report of an armed robbery in the area of 293 Border Street at 4:14 p.m. were advised a suspect brandished a knife, hit the victim with a rock, and kicked the victim in the head, according to Boston Police. The suspect then allegedly took $500 from the victim before fleeing on foot.

A description of the suspect was broadcast and Rios Ramos, who allegedly matched the description, was found shortly thereafter congregating with a group behind a building on Border Street.

Officers conducted a pat frisk on him and found a black folding knife, a medium-sized rock, and a screwdriver, according to authorities.

Rios Ramos was placed under arrest and was arraigned in East Boston District Court on Wednesday.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW





©2024 Cox Media Group