Police: Dozens evacuated, 3 arrested in Wellesley after gun drawn over stolen medicine

WELLESLEY, Mass — Dozens of residents were evacuated from their homes in Wellesley and three people were arrested after a gun was drawn in an altercation over stolen medicine Sunday, police say.

A man staying overnight at a residence on Barton Road woke up Sunday to find he was missing his medicine, Wellesley police said in a press conference Sunday evening. The man then confronted the three people he had met the night before, one of whom allegedly pulled a gun on him and demanded he leave, police said.

Police responded to the residence and set up a perimeter. Authorities attempted to call the number registered the residents and although they received no answer, saw people moving inside.

Police say 40-50 residents were then evacuated from their apartments before the three suspects were able to be coaxed out of the encircled building.

In a press conference shortly before 7:00 p.m. Wellesley Police Chief Jack Pilecki said residents were returning to their homes and authorities were searching the apartment for weapons.

Police say the victim had met the three suspects Saturday night in Boston and they offered him a place to spend the night.

Several members of Massachusetts State Police, including the Bomb Squad were called to the area of Barton Road to assist with the situation, an MSP spokesperson told Boston 25.

Wellesley police took to social media, asking residents to avoid the area of Barton Road during the situation.

The MSP STOP team was not deployed.

A Boston 25 News photographer captured several police vehicles, including SWAT team members lining the road.

