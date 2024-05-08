Police cited driver after crashing car into building in Brockton

BROCKTON, Mass. — Brockton police cited a driver Tuesday after he lost control of his vehicle and crashed his car into a building in Brockton.

Police and fire responding to 362 Warren Avenue just before 7 p.m. located a Honda CR-V that had crashed into the front of a building.

According to police, the 42-year-old man was heading west on Father Kenny Way and lost control of his vehicle as he entered the intersection and crashed,

Driver cited after crashing car into building in Brockton (Brockton Fire Department)

No one was inside the building, and the driver was not injured, police said.

Police cited the driver for a marked lane violation.

