Police break up encampment protesting war in Gaza outside Emerson College

BOSTON — Boston Police broke up an encampment protesting the war in Gaza that Emerson students set up in the Boylston Place alley, early Thursday morning.

Boston 25 is still working to learn how many students were arrested.

Emerson College warned students Wednesday that they could be subject to “imminent law enforcement action” as Boston city leaders said the tents were violating city code, becoming a fire hazard with students blocking doors, hydrants, and access to buildings.

Emerson also clarified that the alley is not solely owned by the college and has a public right-of-way under the jurisdiction of the Boston Police Department.

Dramatic video shows the moments that the protesters clashed with police after lining up and locking arms in the alleyway.

NEW: @bostonpolice break up the @EmersonCollege encampment overnight. Students started this on Sunday night in the Boylston Place alley to stand in solidarity with pro-Palestinian students arrested at other universities and call for a ceasefire. @boston25 pic.twitter.com/S8TUwNXGzD — Ryan Breslin (@ryanjbreslin) April 25, 2024

In the video, it appears some are held down on the ground and zip-tied.

Another video shows officers going through and breaking apart the tents of the encampment.

The students said Wednesday that they planned to stay until their demands were met or they were forcibly dragged out.

This encampment was to show solidarity with pro-Palestinian students arrested at other universities and they were calling for a ceasefire.

Their demands to the school also included disclosing all financial investments and connections to Israel, divesting from those entities, and dropping any academic disciplinary charges on these students.

We’re reaching out to the school, the Mayor, and the police this morning on what happened.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

