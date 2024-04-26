Surveillance video shows storefront smashed, suspects grab ATM from Kingston gas station

KINGSTON, Mass. — Police are searching for individuals in connection to a reported smash-and-grab at a Kingston gas station early Thursday morning.

Surveillance video captures a stolen white pickup truck, which was used to smash out the front of the Mobil gas station on Main Street a little after 4 a.m. The suspects can then be seen on video loading the ATM into the back of the truck and taking off.

“They just pulled up, backed up took the ATM, and gone within 2 minutes,” said Sunny Patel.

Sunny Patel who owns the gas station got an early morning phone call from his security company.

“That’s crazy like they got some confidence to do this when everyone is going to work in kind of broad daylight,” said Patel

Patel shared photos with Boston 25 that show the aftermath of the robbery and glass everywhere, displays smashed and food tossed all around.

Kingston smash and grab (Kingston Police Department)

Police say the stolen truck and ATM were found in a remote area of Kingston. But the suspects got away.

A description of the suspects was not immediately available.

Investigators are asking anyone who lives on the streets and surrounding neighborhoods of:

Allerton Street, Plymouth

80-160 Main Street, Kingston

Smelt Pond Road and Raboth Road, Kingston

To check any home surveillance cameras between the hours of 4 a.m. and 6:30 a.m. for suspicious persons or vehicles idling in the area.

Kingston Police say officers will canvass these neighborhoods door to door as well.

Anyone with information about this investigation is urged to contact Det. Lt. Mike Skowyra at mskowyra@kpdmass.org or 781-585-0523 ext. 6662.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

