HANOVER, Mass. — A serious crash in Hanover leaves one person trapped and nearby residents without power.

Fire officials say the crash happened in front of the Hanover Police Department on Rockland Street around 10:30 p.m. Photos shared by the fire department show a severely damaged sedan that crashed into a utility pole.

One person found entrapped in the car was hospitalized after being freed, authorities said. No details on the extent of injuries as of Tuesday night.

Person rescued from vehicle after serious crash in front of Hanover Police Department (Hanover Fire Department)

The crash caused a power outage in the area. Shortly after 11 p.m., the Massachusetts Emergency Management Agency’s outage map showed 30 customers without power.

Rockland Street was shut down after the crash as officials worked to clear the scene.

The crash remains under investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

