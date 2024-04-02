Pedestrian dies after being struck by cement truck in Boston, officials say

BOSTON — Authorities have launched an investigation after a pedestrian was struck and killed by a cement truck in South Boston on Tuesday morning.

Troopers responding to a report of a crash involving a cement truck in the area of Frontage Road at West 4th Street just after 10 a.m. found a pedestrian who had been hit, according to Massachusetts State Police.

Officials say the adult male victim, who was in a wheelchair, succumbed to his injuries. His identity is not being released at this time.

State police detectives and collision reconstruction and crime scene teams were working to gather evidence.

Video showed a Boston Sand & Gravel truck roped off with yellow police tape and a collapsed wheelchair in the street.

There were no additional details immediately available.

At 10:11 AM Troopers responded to a crash involving a cement truck and a pedestrian at Frontage Road at West 4th St. in South Boston. Patrols, detectives, and our collision reconstruction, crime scene, and commercial vehicle enforcement units are on scene. Updates to follow. — Mass State Police (@MassStatePolice) April 2, 2024

