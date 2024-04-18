Local

One treated for injuries after being pulled from under Red Line train in Cambridge

By Natalie Khait, Boston 25 News Staff

CAMBRIDGE, Mass. — One person is being treated for injuries after being pulled from under a Red Line train in Cambridge.

On Thursday night around 11 p.m., the Cambridge Fire Department was called to a Porter T for a person under the train.

The person was extricated and treated for injuries after being transported to a medical facility.

The incident is under investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

