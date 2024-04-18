One treated for injuries after being pulled from under Red Line train in Cambridge

CAMBRIDGE, Mass. — One person is being treated for injuries after being pulled from under a Red Line train in Cambridge.

On Thursday night around 11 p.m., the Cambridge Fire Department was called to a Porter T for a person under the train.

The person was extricated and treated for injuries after being transported to a medical facility.

The incident is under investigation.

Shortly before 11 last night at Porter T, a person was extricated from under an @MBTA red line train, treated for injury & transported to a medical facility.

Engine 4, Ladder 4, Rescue 1, Squads 4 & 3, & Division 2 with @Proems, @CambridgePolice, & @MBTATransitPD worked on scene. https://t.co/rym3Izm9wA — Cambridge Fire Dept. (@CambridgeMAFire) April 18, 2024

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group