One hospitalized after motorcycle crash in Roxbury

By Bryan Lambert, Boston 25 News Staff

ROXBURY, Mass — A person was taken to the hospital after a motorcycle crash in Roxbury Friday night.

Boston Police told Boston 25 News they responded to Washington Street near Circuit Street for a report of a collision between a car and motorcycle.

A scooter could be seen lying on its side next to the dented side of an SUV at the intersection around 10:30 p.m.

Boston 25 News has reached out to Boston police for more info.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

