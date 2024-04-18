One hospitalized after dump truck rolls over on Route 3 in Weymouth

The driver of a dump truck was hospitalized with minor injuries after the vehicle rolled over on Route 3 in Weymouth Thursday morning.

Members of the Norwell barracks of Norwell police responded to reports of a dump truck that rolled over onto its side on Route 3 northbound, just past mile marker 36 around 9:40 a.m. according to Massachusetts State Police.

A large amount of debris was scattered over the highway and the driver was taken to South Shore Hospital in Weymouth to be treated for their minor injuries.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

