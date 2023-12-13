OKF Holiday Toy Drive honors daughter of former Revs player killed in boating accident

WALPOLE, Mass — In their first Christmas without their young daughter, the Knighton family is using her memory as a means to make the holidays a little brighter for local kids.

The lobby of the Rodman Center in Walpole was filled with gifts and presents for the first-ever Olivia Knighton Foundation Holiday Toy Drive, named in honor the daughter of former Revolution goaltender Brad Knighton who died tragically this summer.

“Anyone who knew Olivia, she was the brightest light who walked into a room,” Brad told Boston 25 Wednesday. “She was more willing to do anything for anyone else other than herself so for us to able to carry that memory with her, it just means so much to us.”

Olivia Knighton was killed in a boat crash on the Intracoastal Waterway in Little River, South Carolina, this past July. Shortly after, Brad and his wife Britney established the OKF Foundation to give back to their home of Attleboro and beyond.

“We grew up in the Attleboro area. It’s a place near and dear to our hearts. It’s where our kids grew up. She had a really unbelievable time there,” said Brad.

The Holiday Toy Drive is the Foundation’s very first event.

“The mission for the foundation is for us to be able to give an Attleboro senior a scholarship and continue their education in college,” Brad detailed.

‘Miracle on Ice’ legend Mike Eruzione, two-time Stanley Cup Champion Kevin Stevens, Boston Bruins anthem singer Todd Angilly and three-time Patriots champion Joe Andruzzi are among those who stopped by to help the cause this week.

“This event tonight and throughout this week is a testament to Olivia and to be able to start the foundation off on the right foot,” said Brad.

In addition to dropping off Toys, you can purchase toys through Amazon by clicking this link. These toys will be directly delivered to the Rodman Arena.

