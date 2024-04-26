BILLERICA, Mass — A police officer suffered serious injuries after a construction accident on a major road in Billerica Friday afternoon.

The Billerica Police Department confirmed to Boston 25 News that an officer was transported to Lahey Hospital following a construction accident at a worksite on Boston Road.

Billerica police say Boston Road, or Route 3A, is closed “indefinitely” from Town Center to Floyd Street following the incident.

The Massachusetts Department of Transportation warned drivers to avoid the roadway or expect delays after the accident.

Crash with serious injuries in #Billerica on RT-3A-NB, SB at 131 Boston Rd. The road is currently closed in both directions. Seek alternate route and expect delays. — Mass. Transportation (@MassDOT) April 26, 2024

Boston Road stretches through much of the town.

Debris could be seen lying in the busy roadway and yellow caution tape surrounded a roadway work site.

Expand Autoplay Image 1 of 4 Billerica officer injured in serious crash

Several Billerica police vehicles could be seen at Lahey Hospital around 5:00 p.m.

Billerica PD cruises at Lahey Hospital

Boston 25 News has a news crew at Lahey Hospital, the Billerica Police Department and on Boston Road.

Police officer seriously hurt in construction accident on major roadway in Billerica

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group