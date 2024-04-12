North Reading off-duty firefighter, police help save unresponsive jogger

NORTH READING, Mass. — A North Reading off-duty firefighter is being praised for providing life-saving aid to a jogger.

On Sunday, March 17, firefighter Vincent Zarella was off the clock and on his way home, when he heard a call on his portable radio of a person who was unresponsive and being assisted by a passerby, according to North Reading fire.

Zarella was in the area at the time and immediately responded to the scene and found a person who was helping the jogger.

Firefighter Zarella immediately took over and performed CPR compressions, until North Reading police arrived on scene with an AED.

Both men continued compressions before using the AED device, while also placing an airway into the individual.

North Reading Fire also assisted on the scene and assisted until Reading Ambulance arrived and transported the individual to the hospital.

“I would like to recognize the actions of Firefighter Zarella and Officers Tilton and LeBlanc, who jumped into action to assist a community member,” said Chief Stats. “The quick response from our public safety members is a great example of our commitment to service for the residents and community members of North Reading.”

Due to the quick actions of North Reading firefighters and police officers, the individual was conscious by the time the ambulance arrived.

“This is a great example of how our department members work together and I am thankful for the strong partnership between police and fire,” said Chief Zimmerman. “Officers LeBlanc, Tilton, and Firefighter Zarella, along with our other public safety members, used their training and skills to administer life-saving aid to an individual in need of assistance. I applaud their professionalism and quick thinking.”

The individual has been released from the hospital and is doing well.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group