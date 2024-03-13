No injuries reported after first floor of Carver home collapses during house fire

CARVER, Mass. — Several crews responded to a cluttered home in Carver that caught fire on Tuesday afternoon.

Fire officials say the blaze broke out at a home on Woodlawn Drive just after 2:30 p.m.

The lone occupant in the house was able to escape before firefighters got to the scene. There were no reports of any injuries.

Arriving companies attacked the fire with two hose lines, according to authorities, but were hampered by “significant clutter” in the home. Just 20 minutes later, the home reportedly became unstable and all firefighters evacuated the residence due to safety concerns.

The first floor of the home then collapsed into the basement, according to fire officials.

Carver house fire (Carver Fire Department)

About 40 Carver firefighters were eventually able to get the fire under control and remained on scene to put out hot spots throughout the evening.

The home is considered a total loss.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation by the Carver Fire Department with assistance from the Massachusetts State Police Fire and Explosion Investigation Unit.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group