No horsing around: Exeter officers corral 4 escaped colts

EXETER, N.H. — Exeter police officers got an unusual call on Thursday morning after four sneaky horses escaped from their enclosure.

Officer Jake Hall, Officer Arthur Joseph, and Sgt. Joseph Byron were called to the area of Drinkwater Road just before 10 a.m. after the animals were spotted on a neighbor’s property, according to authorities.

At first, the horses did not cooperate with the responding officers, until Officer Joseph came up with an easy way to lure them home.

“They just kept running away, so I went to the stable and grabbed some horse food. I started shaking it and they came to me,” he said. “Once I got the food it was easy, but at first they kept running further down the person’s property.”

About 15 minutes later, the four horses were back in their enclosures before their owner even got home.

“We were concerned that they were going to run into the roadway, but once we got them contained they seemed to follow the lead of Ofc. Joseph and that lead horse,” Sgt. Byron said. In his two decades of service, this was Sgt. Byron’s first horse escape.

No horses or officers were injured during the incident.

