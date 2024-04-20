‘No excuses’: Boston eager for Celtics, Bruins 2024 playoff runs

Boston fans are juggling mixed feelings as the Celtics and the Bruins kickstart their postseason this weekend – one year after both teams fell short with high expectations.

The Boston Bruins will host the Toronto Maple Leafs Saturday night at 8 pm. Just hours later at TD Garden, the Celtics will host the Miami Heat in the first round.

“Now, it’s nerve-wracking,” said one Boston resident. “Do they have the gas in the tank, and will they stay healthy for the playoffs?”

Another fan added, “We want to be back for the parade.”

Mayor Michelle Wu announced Friday that Canal Street would once again be shut down on Bruins and Celtics gamedays for the Playoff Hub – where fans can gather outside.

Local businesses like Sullivan’s Tap on Canal Street tell Boston 25 they depend on the success of both teams for their business.

“Having both teams come in and do a playoff run is phenomenal for business, the city, this area,” said Dave Houghton of Sullivan’s Tap. “It keeps everybody happy.”

He added, “We could possibly do double in a day of what we do on a normal game.”

Boston fans still remembered the heartbreak from the 2023 playoff push. The Bruins fell to the Florida Panthers in the first round in 2023, while the Celtics were unable to reach the finals at the hands of the Miami Heat.

But Boston fans said like always, they’ll have faith in the B’s and C’s.

One finished, “I hope it’s a cakewalk for both teams!”

