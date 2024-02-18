‘Nice people’: Authorities investigating suspicious deaths of two people inside New Hampshire home

SALEM, NH — Authorities are investigating two suspicious deaths in Salem, New Hampshire Saturday.

Attorney General John M. Formella says State Police officials responded to a single family home in Salem after a 911 call and found two deceased adults in the building.

Crime scene tape could be seen surrounding a home on Bodwell Avenue Saturday afternoon.

A neighbor placed two red roses on the front stairs for the couple who lived at the home on Bodwell Avenue.

“They were very quiet, very sweet just a shock for everyone who knew them,” neighbor Lauren Demers said. “They kept to themselves but they were very friendly,” Demers added.

According to neighbors the couple was in their 40s and had lived in the home for the past three years. The woman has a college-aged daughter.

“They were just nice people. You just don’t know what going on. I hope that unravels quickly and brings us some sort of closure,” said Demers.

“Although the investigation is in the early stages, there does not appear to be any threat to the general public in connection with these two deaths,” the AG’s office says.

No additional information was given. This is an active and ongoing investigation.

