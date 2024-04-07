NH couple saves dog trapped on ocean rocks during storm

HAMPTON, N.H. — A dog trapped by the high tide on Hampton Beach during Thursday’s storm was saved by a quick-thinking New Hampshire couple.

Sarah Rydgren and her boyfriend Michael Kent of Kensington, NH, went for a drive Thursday evening to see the waves along the coast.

Rydgren hopped out of the car on Ocean Boulevard to take a closer look at the towering waves. As she neared the stairs down to the beach, she noticed an old Wesley trapped on the rocks.

“I couldn’t believe my eyes,” said Rydgren. “The dog was so white he was blending in with the waves as they were washing over the rocks. I just screamed.”

Hearing her scream, Kent jumped into action and rushed down the stairs toward the dog and into the frigid water. He called for the dog to run towards him.

“I looked to the right and saw another massive wave coming in,” Michael said. “The dog wasn’t touching the ground anymore, so the dog started pulling back. That’s when I grabbed the collar.”

Rydgren caught the incident on camera and said the dog most likely would’ve been swept out to sea if her boyfriend hadn’t grabbed the yellow lab.

The two said they were offered a towel by a neighbor, and rushed the dog to a nearby animal shelter.

“The dog was violently shaking, panting and there was blood on the towel,” Kent explained.

The mother of the owner met the couple with the dog at the animal shelter. Kent and Rydgren said she was looking for Wesley all day.

Kent added, “She tearfully hugged us.”

Rydgren credited Kent’s skills as a veteran for his quick thinking.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group