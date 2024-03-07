BOSTON — Massachusetts General Hospital is the best healthcare facility in the Bay State, but seven other local hospitals were also ranked in a new report.

Newsweek recently released its “America’s Best-In-State Hospitals 2024″ list, which recognizes 600 leading hospitals across the nation.

“Navigating a health crisis for yourself or a loved one can be overwhelming. It helps ease the stress if you know where to turn for trustworthy information,” this year’s report stated. “To help you find the best care locally—since access to health care can depend on a patient’s distance from facilities—Newsweek and global market research and consumer data firm Statista identify the top hospitals at the state level.”

Eight hospitals in Massachusetts were ranked by Newsweek:

Massachusetts General Hospital, Boston, score of 93.08% Brigham And Women’s Hospital, Boston, score of 92.45% Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center, Boston, score of 88.17% Tufts Medical Center, Boston, score of 88.08% Brigham And Women’s Faulkner Hospital, Boston, score of 81.68% Newton-Wellesley Hospital, Newton, score of 81.11% UMass Memorial Medical Center, Worcester, score of 80.67% Lahey Hospital and Medical Center, Burlington, score of 80.54%

Newsweek says data from a nationwide online survey, results from patient surveys, hospital quality metrics, and PROMs Implementation survey results were used in assembling the ranking.

Boston Children’s Hospital appeared at the bottom of the Massachusetts hospital ranking with a “special” designation.

“It is important to note that due to the differences in the provision of services from specialized hospitals, they appear at the bottom of each state list without a rank,” Newsweek explained.

To view Newsweek’s full state-by-state rankings, click here.

Expand Autoplay Image 1 of 10 New report ranks top 8 hospitals in Massachusetts for 2024

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group