New Hampshire police officer faces several counts of domestic violence

MANCHESTER, N.H. — A police officer in Manchester, New Hampshire, is facing multiple counts of domestic violence.

Michael MacNeilly, 28, of Manchester faces multiple misdemeanor charges, including six counts of simple assault, one count of obstructing the report of a crime and one count of criminal mischief, according to officials.

Earlier this month, the Investigative Services Bureau of the New Hampshire State Police was brought in by the Manchester Police Department to investigate allegations of assault against MacNeilly.

After a thorough investigation was conducted, officials say, multiple warrants for MacNeilly were obtained.

MacNeilly turned himself in to the State Police on Tuesday and was released on personal recognizance bail.

MacNeilly is scheduled to appear in Manchester District Court this week.

Police did not release further details about the alleged incident.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

