New Hampshire inmate put on ‘escape status’ after not returning from work

CONCORD, N.H. — A New Hampshire inmate has been put on “escape status” after authorities say he failed to return to his transitional housing unit on Wednesday morning.

Jake Demeritt, a 37-year-old minimum-security resident of the North End House Transitional Housing Unit in Concord left for his shift at a business on Silk Farm Road shortly before noon on Tuesday and was slated to return by 1:30 a.m. Wednesday, according to the New Hampshire Department of Corrections.

Demeritt is incarcerated for stalking, violation of a protection order, possession of a controlled drug, and receiving stolen property. He is described as 5 feet, 11 inches tall, about 180 pounds, with short brown hair, blue eyes, and a beard.

Authorities say Demeritt has tattoo sleeves on both arms, a tattoo with the word “bang” on the knuckles of his left hand with a fox tattoo on the same hand, tattoos with the words “Rave X” and “hang” on the knuckles of his right hand, and a tattoo with the words “2 stroke” on his neck.

Demeritt was last seen wearing a gray crew neck t-shirt, jeans, and white sneakers.

Anyone with information on Demeritt’s whereabouts is urged to contact 603-848-2569.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

